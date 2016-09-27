Rampant Dortmund will put stuttering Real to the test

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) is expected to lead Bor. Dortmund’s attack against Real Madrid tonight.

European champions Real Madrid head to rampaging Borussia Dortmund for their Champions League Group F game tonight in a frazzled state with their buoyant start to the season having been punctured by successive La Liga draws.

Real Madrid gave away a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at Las Palmas on Saturday, after their joint-record 16-game winning streak in La Liga was halted by Wednesday’s 1-1 home stalemate against Villarreal, which saw their lead at the top cut to a point.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have been on a sizzling run since losing to RB Leipzig on September 10, scoring 20 goals in four straight wins against Legia Warsaw in the Champions League and Darmstadt, Wolfsburg and Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, who thrashed the Polish club 6-0 away in their opening group game, are second in the German top flight and on Friday equalled a club record of 24 games without defeat at home in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over Freiburg.

Even in the midst of Real’s sensational winning run, Zinedine Zidane’s side were criticised by the media for unconvincing performances and their sloppiness was punished by Las Palmas in their last La Liga outing.

Midfielder Tana hooked home a poor clearance from Real’s Raphael Varane to cancel out Marco Asensio’s opener and, after Karim Benzema had restored Real’s lead, Sergio Araujo sneaked into the box to level in the 85th minute.

Real’s lacklustre displays have been compounded by the absence of midfield anchor Casemiro and influential left-back Marcelo through injury and the form of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has endured a difficult start to the season, scoring twice in four games – including against his former club Sporting in Real’s 2-1 home win in their first Champions League group game – while missing three due to injury and illness. He reacted angrily to being substituted by Zidane with 18 minutes left at Las Palmas.

Striker Alvaro Morata, however, said there were still plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

“We still haven’t lost and we are still top of the league. The important thing is how you finish and we have to win all our games if possible,” he said. “We have to keep working and now focus our minds on the Champions League.”

Eleven-times European champions Real have a dismal record in Germany, having won four out of 30 competitive games in the country, and have lost their last three visits to Dortmund.

Dortmund are waiting on the fitness of their Spain centre-back Marc Bartra and Colombian forward Adrian Ramos, who both missed Friday’s win over Freiburg.

Their hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished the game with a knock although the Gabon striker, who has four goals in his last three games, said it was nothing to worry about.

Group E

Already played

B. Leverkusen vs CSKA - 2-2

Tottenham vs Monaco - 1-2

Playing today – 20.45

Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen

CSKA vs Tottenham Hotspur

18/10/16: CSKA vs Monaco

18/10/16: B. L’kusen vs Tottenham

02/11/16: Monaco vs CSKA

02/11/16: Tottenham vs B. L’kusen

22/11/16: CSKA vs B. Leverkusen

22/11/16: Monaco vs Tottenham

07/12/16: B. Leverkusen vs Monaco

07/12/16: Tottenham vs CSKA

Group F

Already played

Real Madrid vs Sporting - 2-1

L. Warsaw vs B. Dortmund - 0-6

Playing today – 20.45

Dortmund vs R. Madrid

Sporting vs L. Warsaw

18/10/16: Sporting vs B. Dortmund

18/10/16: Real Madrid vs L. Warsaw

02/11/16: B. Dortmund vs Sporting

02/11/16: L. Warsaw vs R. Madrid

22/11/16: Sporting vs R. Madrid

22/11/16: B. Dortmund vs L. Warsaw

07/12/16: R. Madrid vs B. Dortmund

07/12/16: L. Warsaw vs Sporting

Group G

Already played

Bruges vs Leicester City - 0-3

Porto vs FC Copenhagen - 1-1

Playing today – 20.45

Copenhagen vs Bruges

Leicester City vs Porto

18/10/16: Leicester vs Copenhagen

18/10/16: Bruges vs Porto

02/11/16: Copenhagen vs Leicester

02/11/16: Porto vs Bruges

22/11/16: Leicester vs Bruges

22/11/16: Copenhagen vs Porto

07/12/16: Bruges vs Copenhagen

07/12/16: Porto vs Leicester

Group H

Already played

Lyon vs Dinamo Zagreb - 3-0

Juventus vs Sevilla - 0-0

Playing today – 20.45

Sevilla vs Lyon

Dinamo Zagreb vs Juventus

18/10/16: D. Zagreb vs Sevilla

18/10/16: Lyon vs Juventus

02/11/16: Sevilla vs D. Zagreb

02/11/16: Juventus vs Lyon

22/11/16: D. Zagreb vs Lyon

22/11/16: Sevilla vs Juventus

07/12/16: Lyon vs Sevilla

07/12/16: Juventus vs D. Zagreb

Tomorrow

Group A

Ludogorets vs Paris SG

Arsenal vs Basel

Standings: Arsenal, Basel, Ludogorets, Paris SG 1.

Group B

Besiktas vs Dynamo Kiev

Napoli vs Benfica

Standings: Napoli 3; Benfica, Besiktas 1; Dynamo Kiev 0.

Group C

B. M’gladbach vs Barcelona

Celtic vs Man. City

Standings: Barcelona, Man. City 3; B. M’gladbach, Celtic 0.

Group D

Atl. Madrid vs B. Munich

FC Rostov vs PSV

Standings: B. Munich, A. Madrid 3; PSV, FC Rostov 0.