Muscat’s Arezzo hit back to rescue point

Zach Muscat kept his place in Arezzo’s team on Sunday.

Zach Muscat retained his place in Arezzo’s starting formation as the Lega Pro side came back from two goals down to grab a 2-2 draw at Lucchese on Sunday.

The Malta defender was given the nod by coach Stefano Sottili to start at the heart of defence as Arezzo looked to keep up the pace with the league front-runners.

The Amaranto struggled in the opening 45 minutes when they found themselves trailing by two goals.

But, after the interval, Muscat’s team produced a stirring fightback as goals from Davide Moscardelli, from a penalty, and Alessandro Polidori earned them a point.

The result left Arezzo fourth in the Lega Pro Group A standings on 11 points, seven adrift of leaders Alessandria who have a perfect record after six matches.

On Sunday, Arezzo host Pro Piacenza.

In Portugal, Andrè Schembri came on as a second-half substitute as Boavista suffered their third league defeat in a row after going down 3-1 to Porto on Saturday.

The Malta striker started on the bench for the match in Oporto but was roped in by coach Erwin Sanchez on 63 minutes with his team trailing 2-1.

Porto, who had fallen behind after five minutes, went on to seal the points with a third goal late on as Boavista’s poor run in the Primeira Liga continued.

Boavista have now slipped to 14th in the 18-team championship with five points from six games.

Schembri’s team will hope to end their winning drought on Sunday when they host Moreirense.

Luke Gambin’s Barnet were at the wrong end of a 5-1 defeat by Portsmouth on Saturday. The Malta winger came off the bench on 54 minutes to replace Jean-Luis Akpa-Akpro but could do nothing as the Bees, who had Bira Dembele dismissed on 64 minutes, let in four second-half goals.

Barnet, who have just one point two show from their last two matches, are now 17th on 10 points, just four clear of the relegation zone.

Sam Magri enjoyed a positive weekend as Dover Athletic scored a goal in each half to overcome Lincoln 2-0. The Malta Under-21 defender was included in the starting formation and played the full 90 minutes as goals from Jamie Grimes (21) and Emmanuel Moses (66) handed Dover their second successive victory.

Dover Athletic are now eighth in the National League standings on 22 points, five points behind leaders Dagenham and Redbridge.

On Saturday, Dover travel to Chester.