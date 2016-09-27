Advert
Sarah Jessica Parker hints at possible new Sex and the City

The TV series Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004. The four women reprised their roles for the Sex and the City film in 2008 and a sequel in 2012.

Sarah Jessica Parker says the  return of Sex and the City remains  a “possibility”.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the hit television comedy and two films, said she and her cast-mates had not ruled out reprising their roles.

“I don’t think any of us have said no,” she told the Press Association. “I don’t know whether it’s a series or the movie.

“I think that remains an open question and discussion that will continue until it’s been resolved.

“I think that’s pretty much always a possibility, definitely.”

Parker starred alongside Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the TV series Sex And The City from 1998 to 2004. The four women reprised their roles for the Sex and the City movie in 2008 and a sequel in 2012.

Parker is now starring in a new TV comedy, Divorce, opposite Thomas Haden Church, in which they play a couple whose marriage is breaking down.

The show, which will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK, was created by Irish writer Sharon Horgan, the star of hit Amazon comedy Catastrophe.

Parker, who has been married to actor Matthew Broderick for 19 years, said she knew of a couple involved in an affair which lasted “many, many years” despite  both of them being “happily  married people”.

“This affair was sort of like an alternate universe but it wasn’t hurting anybody,” she said.

“I hadn’t seen in cinema  for a long time, a portrait of  a marriage – a middle-class marriage in a lot of ways – that was inhabited by people we all know and see on the subway or the metro or the train or in a car next to us.”

