Alternative model Cervena Fox in Malta for tattoo expo

Fans of the alternative are in for a special treat as this year’s Malta Tattoo Expo is being hosted by none other than Cervena Fox, the British model and dancer known for her distinctive tattoos and trademark fiery red hair.

Now in its third edition, the Malta Tattoo Expo is the brainchild of Damian Allison and is this year once again taking place at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, in St Julian’s, with an even bigger list of participants and events than before.

As in previous editions, the line-up includes a substantial amount of international tattoo artists who are considered legends in the field, as well as some of Malta’s top names.

A strong musical element will not be missing either; bands that will be performing during this year’s festival include Eversity, Falcon’s Flying Circus and Rise.

Entertainment this year, however, is set to be more diverse with an exhibition of cars and bikes, a wresting show by Pro Wrestling Malta and a live photoshoot by award-winning photographer Kurt Paris.

Artist David Xuereb, who designed this year’s trophies, will also be holding an exhibition. The event is expected to attract a number of foreign tattoo lovers to our shores.

The Malta Tattoo Expo takes place between October 7 and 9 at the Intercontinental Arena Conference Centre, St Julian’s. Tickets are available online or at the door.

www.maltatattooexpo.com.mt