Man opens fire in Paris supermarket - police surround him at home

The man, believed to be in his 60s, went back to his home and elite police are now at the building.
The incident happened near a supermarket in Port-Marly, about 20 km or so west of Paris.
"He went home and the RAID (elite police unit) is readying for negotiations with him," said the spokeswoman.
According to BFM TV the man was known to police for violent behaviour.
