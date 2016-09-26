Man opens fire in Paris supermarket - police surround him at home

An incident where a man opened fire near a supermarket west of Paris and seriously injured two people does not initially appear to have been an act of terrorism, a spokeswoman for the Versailles public prosecutor's office said.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, went back to his home and elite police are now at the building.

The incident happened near a supermarket in Port-Marly, about 20 km or so west of Paris.

"He went home and the RAID (elite police unit) is readying for negotiations with him," said the spokeswoman.

According to BFM TV the man was known to police for violent behaviour.