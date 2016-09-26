Zombies give police a shock

UK Police were given a "shock" when they were called to reports of an assault, only to find two comedy "zombies" running late.

Officers rushed to the scene at junction 11 of the M62 on Sunday after receiving a call that a woman was being assaulted by a man in a car.

But when they arrived it turned out to be two actors - a man and a woman - on their way back from working as extras on the set of Dead Town, an online sitcom set in Runcorn, Cheshire.

The show's director Peter Mckeirnon spoke to Wish FM after a picture of the couple, named locally as Diane and Steve, in their gory costume of fake blood and colourless contact lenses, went viral.

He said: "They were on their way back. We were filming so long that they had to rush off and didn't have time to take their make-up off."

A spokesman from Greater Manchester Police said a panicked caller phoned 999 at 5.45pm on Sunday reporting an assault near the the junction at Birchwood and Warrington, but when officers realised what had happened they took no further action.

The spokesman said: "The officers probably got a bit of a shock but they appear to have survived."

But this is not the first time the Dead Town team have unleashed their gruesome cast members on the public.

Mr Mckeirnon said: "One guy once drove back to the Wirral with his eye hanging out."

After seeing the story being posted on social media platforms in Australia he added: "It's all gone completely bonkers."

North West Motorway Police posted its photo of the duo on Twitter, saying: "report of female being assaulted on M62, vehicle stopped pair of extras making to a job - posing as Zombies - takes all sorts."

Mr Mckeirnon, 37, told the Press Association: "Diane and Steve were actually acting as zombies for something else in Manchester on Saturday.

"There is a whole community of zombie extras that do this for a hobby. There are hundreds of them, they love it."

A government employee by day, Mr Mckeirnon's web series is based on his own books Death in a Northern Town, inspired by characters from his own life growing up in Runcorn.

He raised £2,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to put his stories in front of a camera and the culmination of his 18 months of filming took place on Sunday.

"We were filming the very last scene of the last episode and we took all day. Steve and Diane jumped in the car and drove off before getting pulled over.

"It was so out of the blue."