Van explosion: Three hurt, one critically, explosive material found

Three men were injured this afternoon, one critically, in an explosion on a van in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa.

The cause of the blast which happened at about 6.15pm was not immediately known but explosive material was found on the scene.

The inside of the driver's cabin was extensively damaged and two men who were there - a 35-year-old from Qormi and a 45-year-old from Naxxar were injured. One of them had a severe foot injury and his condition was described as critical. According to sources, he is suffering from serious blast injuries and multiple traumas.

The incident involved a white Transit van which, following the blast, crashed into a lamp post. Windows of an Opel Zafira car which was being driven alongside were shattered and its driver - a 37-year-old from Zabbar - was also injured.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were quickly on site and confirmed the presence of explosive material. It was not the type used in festa fireworks.

Debris was scattered over a wide area and all four south-bound lanes were closed, with traffic being deviated through a side road.

“I was driving quite close. It don't think it was a tyre blast as the blast was huge. There was a lot of debris scattered and fire in the road,” reader M. Galea said in a comment to Times of Malta.

Another reader, Christopher Ellul said: “I was driving along the opposite side and I could feel the blast on my face.”

The commander of the AFM, Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, was among those on site.

The police urged motorists to avoid the area and huge traffic jams have been reported in the area.

The driver of the Opel Zafira driving alongside the van, was injured when the side windows shattered with the force of the blast.

Paramedics assist the driver of the van.

The shattered windows of a car which was being driven alongside the van when the blast occurred.