School tablets are for training purposes until MOU is signed, MUT says

The use of tablets by teachers and LSAs in schools is currently limited to training and familiarisation only, the Malta Union of Teachers said this afternoon.

It said this had been previously agreed with the Ministry of Education until a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is signed.

"It is important that all colleges are aware of this to avoid any issues that could affect discussions on the MOU," the union said.

"No one can expect tablets to be used in classrooms until an MOU is in place and news statements and reports that tablets will be in all Year 4 classes from Monday are highly misleading. Tablets in fact will start being distributed to children from December 2016 and an incremental use can only be expected from January 2017 subject to an agreed MOU," the union said.