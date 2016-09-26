Halmann Vella tops first stage of prestigious competition

Halmann Vella has been named a National Champion for Malta in The European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM. This is Europe’s largest business competition set up to celebrate business excellence and best practice in the European business community.

The Award, now in its 10th year, is supported by business leaders, academics and political representatives from across Europe, and this year engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries.

Halmann Vella was chosen after the first phase of judging by an independent panel. They evaluated the core EBA values of innovation, ethics and success and will now go through to the second stage of the competition, which includes a public vote.

With a history spanning almost 60 years and a name synonymous with marble and granite, traditional patterned tiles and other natural stone and surfacing materials, Halmann Vella has been involved in a number of large commercial projects such as Portomaso, the Midi Project, Smart City and Renzo Piano’s Valletta City Gate.