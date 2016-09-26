Renowned playwright's plays to be re-scripted through dance

Rehearsals are in progress for Vespers, a double bill of contemporary dance works inspired by the plays of Federico García Lorca will be shortly performed in Malta.

The performance will take place on October 8 and 9 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

Diciembre Dance Group's Blood Wedding is a work fusing contemporary and flamenco dance styles, uniting professional dancers and people from the community, and intertwining Maltese and Spanish cultures.

Under the artistic direction of Lucía Piquero, the work is a collaboration with Alegría Dance Company and original music by Alberto García.

88 Lillies And A Dog is Cienfuegos Danza's latest work based on García Lorca's controversial The Public. Cienfuegos Danza doubles its original cast including Malta-based dancers as a collaborative endeavour for this particular performance.

The work is choreographed by Yoshua Cienfuegos with original music by Jesús Serrano.

Diciembre Dance was founded in 2008 in London, UK, and has since 2015 relocated to Malta to keep pursuing its work, searching for new ways to explore of movement and composition, and for interdisciplinary and trans-cultural collaboration.

Diciembre Dance will also collaborate with author Lizzie Eldridge who will present a street theatre piece, and academics Vicki Ann Cremona, Immanuel Mifsud and Marco Galea to bring Lorca's work closer to both audiences and performers. A panel discussion will take place at the Gateway Hall B1, University of Malta on Friday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Lucia Piquero, artistic director, said: "Although of course I feel the responsibility and anxiety of trying to do honour to the great playwright and of creating such a big production, I'm also surrounded by an amazing team."