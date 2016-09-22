Mexico to begin tax probe following 'Bahamas Leaks'
The financial affairs of hundreds of Mexicans mentioned in a cache of documents dubbed the "Bahamas Leaks" will be checked for tax violations, the Tax Authority of Mexico (SAT) said yesterday.
More than 400 Mexicans, including lawyers, former officials, and owners of offshore companies in the Bahamas, were named in leaks published in a database on Wednesday by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and other media outlets.
"Regarding the use of structures or companies incorporated in countries that are so-called tax havens, the SAT will review, in cases where appropriate, the taxpayers mentioned," the authority said in a statement.
The SAT also said it could rely on data sharing agreements with other countries to obtain more information.
The leaked files, which were based on data from a corporate registry in the Bahamas, reveal the names of politicians and others linked to more than 175,000 offshore companies, trusts and foundations.
In April, Mexican authorities said 33 people were being investigated for possible tax evasion or financial crimes following the leak of documents known as the "Panama Papers."
