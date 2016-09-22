Mayweather mulled over McGregor challenge
Floyd Mayweather Jnr says he almost came out of retirement to fight UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor.
Mayweather, 39, retired from boxing in September 2015 but was recently considering a mixed martial arts bout with McGregor.
“I tried to make the fight happen between me and Conor McGregor,” he said.
“I feel honoured to be the biggest name in MMA and in boxing, and I don’t even compete no more.”
Last month McGregor said he was interested in fighting the former five-division world champion as long as Mayweather could come up with the appropriate funds for the crossover fight.
“Right now, I have Floyd running around the Showtime offices gathering my money. That’s what he’s doing,” the Irishman said on August 15.
“He’s begging executives to come up with the $100m cash he needs to fight me. As soon as he gets my money, we can fight.”
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.