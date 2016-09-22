Announcements

BORG. On September 15, ALEXANDER LAWRENCE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 81. Alex was a much loved brother, uncle, friend and teacher. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted sister Mary Bennie, his brother Emmanuel Borg and his wife Margaret, his niece Giselle Bennie, his niece Mary Jane Bennie-Bowles, her husband Kristian Bowles and their children Adam, Mary and Isla, his niece Mary Grace Rielly, her husband Tony Rielly and daughter Ella, his nephew Joseph Daddie, his niece Emer Borg and her children Timothy and Clara, other relatives, friends and former students who will miss him in Żabbar and across Malta, England, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Alex achieved many great things in his life and will be remembered by many. Alex introduced sign language for the hearing impaired in Malta and the Mass will be signed as well as spoken. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 24, for Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, where Mass presente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. He is greatly loved and shall be missed very much. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On September 20, Joseph, aged 75, passed peacefully away to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Grace, his daughter Michelle and her husband Mario, and grandchildren Matthew and Benjamin, his brothers and sisters, his wife’s brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Mosta Parish Church today, September 22, at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On September 21st at Mater Dei Hospital, Lilian née Privitera, aged 80, from Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the Rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her son, Dr Alberto Vella and his wife Sally, her daughter Gabriella and her husband Mark Manfre’ , her beloved grandchildren Matthew and Michela, her sisters Margaret Privitera, Annie Bonello, Vanna and her husband Charles Mizzi, her in-laws Stella Privitera and Rose Privitera, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Friday, September 23 at 9am for Sacro Cuor Parish Church, Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

WINGFIELD. On September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, GARY ANTHONY of Durham, residing at St Paul’s Bay, aged 36, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his father Alfred, his brother Martin and his sisters Charlotte and Judy, their respective spouses, his nephews, his uncles and aunties, his cousins, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 23 at 2.15pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment at Rabat cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

DELIA. In loving memory of our mother EVELYN who passed away 20 years ago. Always loved and much missed. Her daughters Marina, Therese and their families.

FRIGGIERI – EMANUEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Nathalie and Gregorio, Marthese and Francesco and grandchildren.

GUSMAN – MARIA DOLORES. In everlasting memory of a dear mother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Angela.

ZAMMIT – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, tomorrow being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always in the prayers of his children Joe, Elizabeth, Tony, Victor, Norman, Sandra and their families. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church and the 6pm Mass at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul and that of our dear late mother Antoinette.