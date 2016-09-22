100 Thousand Poets for Change is a worldwide initiative whereby in many countries, on the same day, at the same time, various events are held in favour of peace and sustainability.

These events encompass various art forms such as poetry, dance, music, mime, exhibitions, etc, all in relevance to the theme of peace and sustainability.

This is an opportunity to voice man’s concerns about the crises that people are encountering and to stress the importance of peace, progress, stability and human rights of everyone concerned for the benefit of mankind.

■ This poetry reading event, which will be streamlined live on the internet, is being held at the Main Hall of the Birkirkara local council tomorrow at 7pm. Entrance is free and everybody is invited. There will be musical intervals to liven up the evening.