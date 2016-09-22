Advert
Thursday, September 22, 2016, 07:16

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's Maltese newspapers. 

The Times of Malta reports that Labour MP, PA Board member and lawyer Joe Sammut refuses to reveal who his fish farm clients are, despite repeated requests to do so. Dr Sammut is expected to recuse himself from a PA meeting concerning fish farms scheduled for today. 

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about Independence Day celebrations, as Malta marked the 52nd year of independence from the UK. 

L-Orizzont highlights the $100m investment by US-based currency printers Crane Currency announced by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday. In other news, the paper reports that EU member states' permanent representatives have agreed to back Leo Brincat's nomination to the European Court of Auditors.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. PN government will investigate scandals,...

  2. Currency printer to open $100m facility...

  3. Motorcylist succumbs to injuries after...

  4. Archbishop Scicluna warns against...

  5. Metro system is needed urgently, says...

  6. Blatant breach of health and safety...

  7. Sliema-Gzira bus lane suspension has...

  8. Brexit deal must be 'visibly inferior'...

  9. Adrian Hillman claims unfair dismissal

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed