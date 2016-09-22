Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's Maltese newspapers.

The Times of Malta reports that Labour MP, PA Board member and lawyer Joe Sammut refuses to reveal who his fish farm clients are, despite repeated requests to do so. Dr Sammut is expected to recuse himself from a PA meeting concerning fish farms scheduled for today.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about Independence Day celebrations, as Malta marked the 52nd year of independence from the UK.

L-Orizzont highlights the $100m investment by US-based currency printers Crane Currency announced by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday. In other news, the paper reports that EU member states' permanent representatives have agreed to back Leo Brincat's nomination to the European Court of Auditors.