Coleiro Preca receives UN award for 'inspiring change'

Ms Coleiro Preca with the other award recipients, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ban Soon Taek.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca's work towards eradicating gender inequality was rewarded by the United Nations.

During a ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York, the President was given the Agent of Change award, which is rewarded to women leaders who inspire others to change. The other two recipients of the award organised by UN Women were Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ban and Soon Taek, wife of the UN secretary general.

Lakshmi Puri, deputy executive director for UN Women showered praise on Ms Coleiro Preca before presenting the award.

"We were impressed that a president is so committed about gender issues. She's been a true champion for gender equality not just in Malta but in the Commonwealth where she pioneered the founding of the women's forum. She's spoken out about climate change, mass movement of people, issues which cannot be resolved without women participation. She inspires women to be all they can be.

Receiving the award, Ms Coleiro Preca said she was humbled and overwhelmed.

"I fight for equality and because of this I might come across as nagging. I want more female participation.We have made great strides but it's not enough.

I will not be happy until we eliminate gender discrimination."