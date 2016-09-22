The most qualified to run for president

I find it rather strange why political observers in the United States are advising Hillary Clinton to close the ‘Clinton Foundation’ and remain silent about Donald Trump’s myriad business interests?

Recently, I came across an interesting article by the influential New York Times, precisely about the Clinton Foundation. Among other notable points, the article in question made it clear to one and all that the foundation is a charity that has uplifted the lives of 450m people in 180 countries across the globe. An amazing achievement indeed....

Hillary Clinton is also being criticised over her e-mails debacle. However, I strongly believe that neither Mrs Clinton nor any of her staff is going to be indicted over these e-mails. They are not targets of a criminal probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Barack Obama would not be endorsing Mrs Clinton if he thought she was in legal jeopardy.

Clinton has nothing to fear from Mr Trump. She has survived many an attack by the political class and Mr Trump is just an amateur.

I am 71 years old and in my humble opinion I find that Mrs Clinton is the most qualified, most knowledgeable and smartest person to run for president in my lifetime.

I look forward to her being elected the 45th president of the United States.