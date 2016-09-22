Goalkeeping coach Tabone passes away

The Maltese football community woke up to the sad news yesterday that goalkeepers’ trainer Mark Tabone (picture, right) had passed away after a long illness.

Tabone, from Valletta, was well-known in local football circles having worked as goalkeeping coach with a host of clubs, including Valletta FC, Sliema Wanderers, Qormi and Ħamrun Spartans.

“What a pity to lose a friend like Mark Tabone, a person who I got to know through football and through his work,” Keith Perry, the Sliema Wanderers FC president, wrote on his Facebook page as tributes poured in for the affable Tabone.

“He was very pleasant, positive and always had a nice word to say about everyone. He gave a great contribution to our club as well. We will miss you Mark... until we meet again.”

Ħamrun Spartans FC also posted a message on their official Facebook page yesterday.

“Sad news this morning. Mark Tabone, our former goalkeepers’ coach has passed away. We wish to send our sincere condolences to his family.”

Tabone’s funeral will take place at St Paul’s Shipwreck Parish Church, Valletta, at 8am, tomorrow.