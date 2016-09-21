France bans plastic plates, cups and cutlery
France has become the first country in the world to outlaw plastic cups, plates and cutlery, although the ban will not come into effect for another three and a half years.
A new law requires all disposable tableware to be made of 50 per cent biologically-sourced materials by January 2020, with the percentage rising to 65 per cent by 2025.
An estimated 4.73 billion plastic cups are dumped in France every year, and just 1 per cent of those are recycled. The new law is part of a broader effort aimed at reducing waste and carbon emissions.
But while environmentalists have cheered the ban, not everyone thinks it is a good idea. Lobbyists from packaging companies argue that the ban runs counter to EU free movement of goods principles, and say that while biologically-sourced packaging is promising, it still does not meet EU food hygiene standards.
Some have even opposed the ban on environmental grounds, arguing that the biologically-sourced alternatives are actually more energy-intensive than the plastic they are meant to replace.
Researchers at the University of Wageningen have found that the environmental benefits of biologically-sourced materials might be less clear-cut than one might think. The production of bio-based polyamides, for instance, requires about twice as much energy as that of oil-based versions.
Nevertheless, scientists believe it is only a matter of time before more efficient processes to manufacture such materials are developed - and that new technologies have a greater chance of being discovered if there is a concerted effort to refine them.
"Biobased materials are the future, no doubt about that," said Utrech University senior researcher Li Shen. "Inevitably, demand for biobased materials will rise – and higher demand will lead to the development of more efficient processes."
