Saints trio for Vojvodina stint

Dino Zammit... set for playing experience at Vojvodina.

San Ġiljan ASC are in advanced talks with Serbian club Vojvodina over the transfer of three players for the coming European season, the Maltese club announced yesterday.

San Ġiljan said Dino Zammit, Andrea Galea and Ben Plumpton, who helped the team win the KO and finish runners-up in the Premier Division in the season just ended, are set to play in the strong Serbian league and the Adriatic Championship where most of the top sides in Europe are engaged in the regional competition.

“The three players involved will all benefit from a great deal of experience with Vojvodina,” San Ġiljan said in a statement.

“We’ve been working hard on this initiative for quite a while now as we want our players to improve by playing abroad.

“We expect them to become better players by the time they return to play for us in the national league next summer.

“For sure, this will not be our first venture with foreign waterpolo teams.

“In fact, preparations are already underway for other San Ġiljan players to follow suit and train outside the country in the near future.”

During negotiations San Ġiljan were assisted by their coach Marko Orlovic who, like Saints youth mentor Igor Vukanovic, started their careers with the renowned Vojvodina club.

“Marko Orlovic was personally involved in the transfer talks,” San Ġiljan said.

“He was instrumental and gave his recommendations to Vojvodina based on the knowledge he has of our players.”

Last week, national team and Neptunes striker Steve Camilleri confirmed he will again play for Ortigia in the Italian Serie A1 in the coming season.