Malta International Airshow this weekend

Team Iskra, Poland. Photo: Jakub Sagan

This year’s edition of the Malta International Airshow is taking place on Saturday and Sunday in two different localities.

Static display

The static display will be held, as usual, at the Malta International Airpor. The 24th edition of the airshow features participants from Malta, France, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, the UK and the US, with this being the first participation of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Malta show.

■ All the aircrafts will be on display at the airport on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3.30pm. The airfield can be accessed from Ħal Farruġ Road. Entrance, including parking, is paid on site. Those aged 14 and younger enter for free.

The Ukrainian AF Sukoi 27 Flanker

Flying display

The flying display will be held offshore and can best be viewed from SmartCity.

This year sees the last-ever display by the Italian AF AB212 as the Italian Military Mission winds down its Search and Rescue mission in Malta, a joint aircraft and helicopter display by the Armed Forces of Malta, and a P-8 Poseidon fly-by operated by the US Navy on its first-ever deployment to Europe.

Team Iskra, the Polish national display team, will entertain the audience with a full aerobatic display, while the powerful Ukrainian AF Sukoi 27 Flanker will show off the aircraft’s capabilities.

The airshow comes to a close with an aerobatic display by Italian team Pioneer which will also feature pyrotechnics set off from the aircraft during the display.

■ The flying display runs from 5pm to 7.30pm on both days. Entrance is free, with a parking charge administered and managed by SmartCity. The same programme will be followed on both days.Transport service from the airport to SmartCity will be provided, while Bus number 3 will be operating from Valletta directly to SmartCity. Traffic around SmartCity will be one-way from the Kalkara side towards SmartCity, then leaving from the Xgħajra side.

Flying drones at both sites is strictly forbidden. For more information, visit www.maltairshow.com.