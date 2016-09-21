Announcements

GRIMA. On September 19, JOHN NICHOLAS of Siġġiewi, aged 95, passed peacefully into our Lord’s embrace, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Fr George, Carmel, Josephine and her husband John, Nicholas and his wife Doris, Emanuel and his wife Phyllis, Guido and his wife Salvina, Daniel and his wife Angela, Agnes and her husband Philip, and Paul and his wife Jennifer, his 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 22, at 4pm for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi parish cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GIALANZE. In loving memory of Dr MICHAEL GIALANZE on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his wife Gillian, his son Christian, his daughter Nicola and his grandsons Luke, Sam and Michael, his sister Miriam and his brothers Godfrey and Wilfred. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, September 25, at 11.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

GRECH – DAVID. Fondest memories of a very loving son and brother on the 25th anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mama and Chris.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest DAVID on the 25th anniversary of his tragic death and his meeting with his Heavenly Father. Auntie Joan and the cousins.

NAUDI – ALFRED, widower of Evelyn. In loving memory of my dear father on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Tania, her husband Peter Paul Portelli and grandchildren.

PORTELLI – RITA, widow of Spiridione. In loving memory of my mother on her anniversary. Her son Peter Paul, his wife Tania and grandchildren.

SCICLUNA. Loving and treasured memories of JOSEPH P., today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Sylvia, his sons Christopher and Mariella and Patrick and Monica and grandchildren Simon, Daniel, Brian, Andrew and Naomi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.