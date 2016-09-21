Advert
Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 17:41

Editor's choice of your photos - September 21

  • Dwejra sunset. Photo: Aldo-Ellul
  • Grand Harbour. Photo: Charles Knighton
  • Sunset near Dingli. Photo: Erica Kaye Scicluna
  • Photo: George Zammit
  • Photo: George Zammit
  • Summer carnival. Photo: Johannes Georg Wagner
  • Photo: Johannes Georg Wagner
  • Photo: Joseph Farrugia
  • Valletta. Photo: Joseph Micallef
  • Vittoriosa bastions from Kalkara. Photo: Joseph Micallef
  • Photo: Juan Zammit
  • Photo: Martin Seychell
  • Cloud formation. Photo: Mario DeBono
  • Photo: Nathalino Mamo
  • Mqabba fireworks. Photo: Nicholas Grech
  • Mqabba fireworks. Photo: Robert Agius
  • Mqabba fireworks. Photo: Robert Agius
  • Mellieħa fireworks. Photo: Steve Congrave
  • Sunrise view from Xemxija. Photo: Steven Calleja
  • Id-Dwejra, Gozo. Photo: Susan Agius
  • Mosta fireworks. Photo: Victor B. Caruana
  • Mosta fireworks. Photo: Victor B. Caruana

Email your photos to [email protected] and, should the editor select any of them, they will be published in a gallery like the one above.

The photos should preferably be landscape and at least 620 pixels wide. They will be cropped adequately for the slideshow.

Please include a brief description or location name of the photo as well as your full name to be used in the caption.

Enjoy snapping away!

