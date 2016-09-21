Advert
Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 18:25

Malware-infected USB sticks are appearing in Australian mailboxes

Many people find it hard to resist the temptation of plugging in a USB stick. Photo: Shutterstock

Many people find it hard to resist the temptation of plugging in a USB stick. Photo: Shutterstock

Cyber-criminals in Australia are banking on people's instinctive urge to plug in USB sticks, posting malware-infected memory sticks in mailboxes across Victoria. 

The devious ploy has now forced Victoria Police to issue a warning, saying "the USB drives are believed to be extremely harmful and members of the public are urged to avoid plugging them into their computers or other devices".

According to police, the USB sticks contain fraudulent media streaming service offers and other malware, Motherboard reported.

The masterminds behind this booby-trap ploy may well have read a recent study published by the University of Illinois, which found that at least 48 per cent of people will pick up a random USB stick, plug it into their computer and open files on it.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. School buys PC software to teach its...

  2. Thailand's giant lizards a menace in...

  3. The dancing traffic warden of South Africa

  4. Holy cow! Two-faced calf turns heads

  5. Malware-infected USB sticks are...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed