Holy cow! Two-faced calf turns heads

Visitors to a central Kentucky farm may do a double-take when they see the newest addition: a two-faced calf.

Stan McCubbin, of Campbellsville, told WDRB-TV that he thought he had twins when he first saw the calf, but quickly realised he had something far more unusual.

The female calf has two noses, two mouths and four eyes, though the middle two eyes do not function.

Although she can walk, the McCubbins say she ends up going in circles and falling over.

The family says most calves with such a genetic mutation are stillborn, but so far this one is eating and seems healthy.

Mr McCubbin's wife, Brandy, said their five-year-old daughter, Kenley, named the calf Lucky.