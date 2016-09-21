Advert
Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 14:26

Holy cow! Two-faced calf turns heads

Visitors to a central Kentucky farm may do a double-take when they see the newest addition: a two-faced calf.

Stan McCubbin, of Campbellsville, told WDRB-TV that he thought he had twins when he first saw the calf, but quickly realised he had something far more unusual.

The female calf has two noses, two mouths and four eyes, though the middle two eyes do not function.

Although she can walk, the McCubbins say she ends up going in circles and falling over.

The family says most calves with such a genetic mutation are stillborn, but so far this one is eating and seems healthy.

Mr McCubbin's wife, Brandy, said their five-year-old daughter, Kenley, named the calf Lucky.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. School buys PC software to teach its...

  2. Thailand's giant lizards a menace in...

  3. The dancing traffic warden of South Africa

  4. Holy cow! Two-faced calf turns heads

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed