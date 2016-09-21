Plane pull for charity under way at Safi Aviation Park

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Groups of men (and some women) enjoyed themselves trying to pull a plane in a fund-raiser for Puttinu Cares earlier today.

The event was organised for the third year by DHL Express in association with the Phoenix Sports Club, at Safi Aviation Park.

The event continues up to 4pm.

Groups of at least 15 are being invited to pull a DHL Express Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft, which weighs around 60 tons, a distance of 20 metres in the shortest time possible.

The best time recorded last year was that of the 23 men from V. Spiteri & Sons with 19.84 seconds.

Six teams pulled the aircraft a total of 120 metres in 2014. Twelve groups took part last year. Some €4,000 were collected for charity in the first two editions.