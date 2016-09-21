Muscat discusses Libya, regional issues with Egyptian president
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat discussed the situation in Libya and the Mediterranean with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting in New York on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral trade and Malta's EU presidency focus on Mediterranean affairs.
The Egyptian president praised Malta for understanding Arab concerns.
