Advert
Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 08:16

Muscat discusses Libya, regional issues with Egyptian president

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat discussed the situation in Libya and the Mediterranean with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting in New York on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral trade and Malta's EU presidency focus on Mediterranean affairs.

The Egyptian president praised Malta for understanding Arab concerns.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Court appointment for man who...

  2. Toilet vandal turns himself in as mayor...

  3. Safety authority: Come to us, not the media

  4. People’s rights ministry would help...

  5. Mazda cars recall - no risk to Maltese...

  6. PN government will investigate scandals,...

  7. Fish farms: ‘The slime is the tip of the...

  8. 'MEP Casa wanted Brincat to push ahead...

  9. Blatant breach of health and safety...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed