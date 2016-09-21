Motorcylist succumbs to injuries after Ħal Far Road crash

Updated Wednesday 7.50am

A motorcyclist has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash on Hal Far Road early yesterday, the police said.

The 47-year-old from Żurrieq had been driving a Honda motorcycle which was involved in a head-on crash with an Opel Tigra car driven by a 21-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

The accident happened at 6am.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.