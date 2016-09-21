Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Simon Busuttil's speech at yesterday's PN mass meeting, where he promised a 'new independence' - from the corruption of the present government.

In-Nazzjon also focuses on the mass meeting but its heading is simply the theme of the PN Independence activities - 'Succeeding together.'

MaltaToday says Busuttil promised rent control and free medicines to the elderly.

The Malta Independent says Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia will discuss a coalition against corruption.

l-orizzont says that what for the PN was a bomb has become cruise liners - 25 cruise liners are expected to operate using LNG by 2025.