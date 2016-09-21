Malta newspapers in review
The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.
Times of Malta leads with Simon Busuttil's speech at yesterday's PN mass meeting, where he promised a 'new independence' - from the corruption of the present government.
In-Nazzjon also focuses on the mass meeting but its heading is simply the theme of the PN Independence activities - 'Succeeding together.'
MaltaToday says Busuttil promised rent control and free medicines to the elderly.
The Malta Independent says Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia will discuss a coalition against corruption.
l-orizzont says that what for the PN was a bomb has become cruise liners - 25 cruise liners are expected to operate using LNG by 2025.
