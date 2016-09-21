Government to commission study on tram line - issue call for car sharing scheme
The government will in the coming days select the best offer for a study on the options and costs of a tram service in Malta, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said this morning.
The government will also issue a call for offers to companies wishing to operate a nation-wide car-sharing scheme who would be able to use a fleet of cars operating from public car parks. The service should start being offered as soon as possible.
Transport Malta is also working on a call for offers for bicycle sharing and e-bike sharing schemes which would also be operated across the country.
Mr Mizzi was speaking at an event to mark European Mobility Week.
He said the government and Transport Malta are working on ways to improve maritime transport to link various localities with Valletta and Sliema in an effort to reduce the number of cars on the roads.
