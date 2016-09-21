St Andrew's hit three past low-key Sliema

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

ST ANDREW'S-3, SLIEMA WANDERERS-0



St Andrew's claimed arguably one of the best results in their history after inflicting a 3-0 defeat on neighbours Sliema Wanderers in today's opening BOV Premier League game at the National Stadium.

Although the two teams had come into the match level on three points, Sliema had been fancied to win after their 2-1 success over Birkirkara in their previous outing but they produced a dismal performance to go down heavily to the sprightly Saints who scored three goals in 18 second-half minutes to leave their opponents reeling.

A balanced first half saw both teams create a handful of chances.

Sliema Wanderers were twice denied by goalkeeper Jake Galea who pushed away Wisdom Salomon's header from Mark Scerri's cross before tipping away a strong shot from the latter.

St Andrew's also had their chances, going very close just before half-time when Felix Udoh's cross was met by Ryan Darmanin but his header just missed the target.

Darmanin redeemed himself five minutes into the second half as he headed home after meeting a great cross, from a corner, from Ivan Edgardo Paz.

Sliema Wanderers' troubles increased nine minutes later when Salomon pushed Daniel Brandle in the box and Joseph Farrugia converted the ensuing penalty.

Buoyed by their two-goal advantage, St Andrew's remained in control. They increased their lead midway into the second half when Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre made a strong run from his own half before hitting a low shot past Zammit.

Paz, the St Andrew's winger, was named BOV player of the match.