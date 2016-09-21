Advert
Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 18:45

Milan legend Paolo Maldini in Malta to watch son play for Ħamrun

 

Milan legend Paolo Maldini arrived in Malta this afternoon on a flight from Linate.

He is expected to be at the Hibernians Ground to watch tomorrow's Premier League game between Ħamrun Spartans and Tarxien Rainbows as his son Christian is playing for Ħamrun.

 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Milan legend Paolo Maldini in Malta to...

  2. 300 and counting for Muscat

  3. Muscat makes first appearance for Arezzo

  4. Allegri blasts ‘complacent’ Juve after...

  5. City boss Guardiola demands an apology...

  6. Everton stunned by Norwich, Liverpool...

  7. City braced for Floriana backlash in...

  8. Klopp vows to field a strong Liverpool...

  9. Joey Barton under investigation over...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed