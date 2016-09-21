Milan legend Paolo Maldini in Malta to watch son play for Ħamrun
Milan legend Paolo Maldini arrived in Malta this afternoon on a flight from Linate.
He is expected to be at the Hibernians Ground to watch tomorrow's Premier League game between Ħamrun Spartans and Tarxien Rainbows as his son Christian is playing for Ħamrun.
