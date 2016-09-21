Sporting briefs

League Cup: Steven Naismith was applauded by all sides of Goodison Park after scoring the goal that sent Norwich on their way to a third-round League Cup upset at Everton, yesterday. The popular forward, who left Everton in January, put the Canaries in front just before half-time against the run of play and Josh Murphy clinched a 2-0 victory with a superb second. Naismith was given a very warm reception before the game and returned the compliment by refusing to celebrate his goal.

Shaw: Luke Shaw is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Northampton and Anthony Martial is a doubt for the League Cup third-round tie, tonight. Left-back Shaw sustained a slight groin tear in Sunday’s defeat to Watford, which forward Martial left during the first half following a nasty-looking clash of heads.

Rodriguez: Mainz midfielder Jose Rodriguez was banned for five matches and fined €10,000 yesterday for a reckless challenge on Augsburg’s Dominik Kohr that left the player with serious injuries. Rodriguez flew into Kohr in stoppage time after having come on as a substitute and with Mainz 3-1 ahead. He was shown a straight red card. Kohr needed hospital treatment. He will be out for several weeks.

Hijacked: Six armed men hijacked a bus carrying Vene-zuela’s Trujillanos soccer team and stole most of the players’ and coaching staff’s belongings. The team were returning from Monagas, where they lost 2-1 on Sunday, when the bus was targeted in the early hours of Monday. “The team was held up for 2hr.35min. (The armed men) threatened that if the bus had a GPS or was under escort they would detonate grenades to destroy evidence,” Trujillanos said in a statement.

Sacked: Valencia have sacked coach Pako Ayestaran following the team’s miserable start to the season. The 53-year-old has been dismissed with the side rooted to the bottom of the table after losing all of their opening four Primera Liga matches. Ayestaran was named caretaker coach in March following the dismissal of Gary Neville.