Platini could receive UEFA compensation despite suspension

Michel Platini... remuneration issue to be addressed by UEFA.

Michel Platini could receive a pay-off from UEFA despite being banned from the game over a payment from ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2011.

Both men were originally banned for eight years last December but that was reduced to six years by a FIFA appeals panel in February, before Platini, the former president of European football’s governing body UEFA, had his ban reduced by a further two years at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in May.

Blatter is currently waiting for the verdict of his own CAS appeal, while Platini told last week’s UEFA Congress – which had been called to vote in his replacement – that he had not given up the fight to clear his name.

But the Bloomberg news agency has reported that the 61-year-old Frenchman is also in talks over a compensation settlement from UEFA and German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has even suggested he is still being paid by the Nyon-based organisation he ran for nine years from 2007.

A UEFA spokesperson, however, said: “Former UEFA president Platini is no longer receiving a salary from UEFA.

“The overall matter of Mr Platini’s remuneration since his suspension began will be addressed by the UEFA executive committee in due course following advice and proposals from the newly-formed UEFA compensation committee and legal experts.”

Blatter, who now faces a second corruption investigation, has not been paid by world football’s governing body since his ban started and under Swiss law there is no requirement for UEFA to pay Platini, who is still under investigation by the Swiss authorities.

But the Bloomberg report suggests that the former France midfield maestro still has supporters in Nyon who feel he deserves financial recognition for the work he did in setting up European club football’s ‘financial fair play’ rules and centralising the sale of UEFA’s television rights.

That view will not be universal, though, and it was noticeable that Platini received only polite ap-plause for the farewell address he was allowed to give before Aleksander Ceferin was elected as his successor at UEFA.

Ceferin, who is in London for a Euro 2020 launch, has already said he wants UEFA to beef up its audit and compliance system, in line with the steps FIFA has taken to prevent any further corruption scandals.