Maturing Icardi impresses Milito

Mauro Icardi (right) played a key role in Inter’s 2-1 win over Juventus.

Diego Milito believes that Mauro Icardi has matured as a player and is now at the same level of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Former Inter talisman Milito made his comments after watching his Argentine compatriot score one goal and set up another to lead the Nerazzurri to a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over rivals Juventus at the San Siro last Sunday.

“Icardi had an outstanding game. We all knew he was clinical in front of goal, but against Juve he was a real team player,” Milito told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He took fouls to help the team, not to mention the alertness of the moment he came up with that cross to (Ivan) Perisic with the outside of his foot.

“Icardi is only 23 years old. Inter did well not to transfer him. If you want to start a cycle, you don’t sell such talented players.

“In the Argentine national team Icardi’s real problem is the competition.

“I know that well since I had to vie with (Lionel) Messi, (Carlos) Tevez, (Sergio) Aguero, (Hernan) Crespo, (Javier) Saviola… but right now Mauro Icardi deserves to be called up.”

Milito said he was surprised by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri’s decision to leave Higuain out of his starting formation for Sunday’s crunch match.

“He (Higuain) is very strong, Allegri will have his reasons, but I was surprised when I saw him on the bench.

“Icardi is on a par with Higuain, even though Gonzalo has more experience, having played at a certain level with Real. I see a tight competition between them for the top scorers’ award this season.”

Inter have struggled to make their mark in Italy and Europe since winning the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

They have been through several managers with Dutchman Frank de Boer replacing Roberto Mancini just weeks before the start of the 2016/17 Serie A.

Sunday’s win was Inter’s first at home this season but the manner in which it came has lifted the fans’ optimism that De Boer is finally getting things right.

Asked about Inter’s targets, Milito said: “Inter have the obligation to always aim for the maximum. Beating the champions shows what this squad can do, I already liked it in Pescara where they showed great character.

“Against Juve they added good play. They have to return to the Champions League, they’ll be fighting with Juve, Napoli and Roma who are ahead. I see the others as being behind.

“Frank de Boer is an excellent coach... he always wants to impose his game and his team to press for goals. A coaching change in August was a dangerous choice, but from outside I can’t tell you the reasons for it.

“I understand the scepticism in a country attached to tactical football, but De Boer just needs time.”