Football news

Jeremie Aliadiere has rejoined Lorient on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club has confirmed.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal, West Ham and Middlesbrough striker was a free agent after spending the last two years with Umm Salal in Qatar.

Aliadiere will provide cover for forward Benjamin Jeannot after he was handed a 10-game suspension for pushing a referee.

Aliadiere scored 25 league goals for Lorient between 2011 and 2014.

No time frame is set on Kane injury

Tottenham Hotspur declined to put a time frame on Harry Kane’s ankle injury yesterday amid speculation that the England striker could be out for two months.

The 23-year-old scored the winner against Sunderland on Sunday but was carried off in the 87th minute after turning his ankle while tackling Papy Djilobodji.

“We will continue to assess him every day but don’t want to put a time frame on it,” Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

Tottenham are competing in the Champions League with group-stage matches against CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 27 and Oct. 18.

A prolonged absence for Kane could also hit England, who have a World Cup qualifier against Scotland at home on Nov. 11.

Video assistance for Dutch matches

Two Dutch Cup matches will serve as the backdrop for the first live testing of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as football takes another step closer to the introduction of technology in on-field decision making.

Last month, video technology was used as France beat Italy in a friendly in Bari, although it did not involve stopping the action to study replays.

That could happen at today’s match between Ajax and Willem III Tilburg and tomorrow’s clash between Feyenoord Rotterdam and FC Oss, however.

Today, referee Pol van Boekel will be connected to video referee Danny Makkelie by means of a headset and will be able to freely communicate during the game.

The two officials will reverse their roles tomorrow.

Lampard injured

New York City midfielder and former England great Frank Lampard is expected to be sidelined for up to a month because of a low-grade calf strain, the Major League Soccer club announced.

Lampard, who was ruled out by a different calf strain earlier in the season, suffered his latest injury during the first half of Saturday’s match against FC Dallas.

The 38-year-old, who made his debut for New York City in August 2015, has scored 12 goals in 15 appearance for his team this season.

Van Aanholt missed game after tests

The late withdrawal of defender Patrick van Aanholt from the Sunderland squad to face Tottenham Hotspur last weekend was due to medical advice after cardiology test results, manager David Moyes has revealed.

Van Aanholt was replaced by substitute Jason Denayer shortly before the kick-off in Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat against Spurs on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has featured in five games in all competitions for Sunderland this season, and will travel to face QPR in the League Cup today.

“He had the statutory checks with the cardiologists,” Moyes said.

“The Football Association panel advised us really late that he should not play until further tests had taken place.”

Celtic profits up

Celtic have announced a £500,000 pre-tax profit for the year up to June 30.

The Parkhead outfit say increased income from player sales are largely the reason for the improved figures, which are compared to losses of almost £4 million for the previous 12 months.

The Hoops banked almost £12 million after selling defender Virgil van Dijk to Southampton, while the transfers of Teemu Pukki to Brondby and Adam Matthews to Sunderland also generated cash for their coffers.

The results do not include the potential £30 million windfall the club could net after qualifying for this season’s Champions League group stages.

German minnows win court battle

Provincial German club SV Wilhelmshaven have won a long-standing court battle against FIFA’s relegation order over the transfer of a player.

Germany’s Federal Court of Justice yesterday ruled in favour of the club who were forced into relegation from the northern regional league after the 2013-14 season on FIFA orders.

The decision followed the club’s refusal to pay two Argentine clubs compensation of €157,500 for Sergio Sagarzazu who they had signed in 2007.

“We won. David has beaten Goliath,” Wilhelmshaven said.