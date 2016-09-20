Malta fans get extra tickets to England game at Wembley

Football fans keen to support the national team when they face England at Wembley stadium next month have been given an added chance to buy tickets to the game.

The English FA has accepted a request by the Malta Football Association to allocate a number of category 1 and category 3 seats to Maltese fans, after the MFA's original allocation was sold out. Additional seats will be located close to the Maltese fans' sector.

Tickets can be purchased online from the FA's website and cost £35 (€40.50) or £55 (€63.70) depending on the category.

Malta will play England on October 8, with the game forming part of the World Cup 2018 qualifiers. While Malta lost their first qualifier against Scotland 5-0, England were lucky to nab all three points after scoring a last-gasp winner against Slovakia.