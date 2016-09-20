Multi-class dinghy regatta at RMYC

The Multi-Class Dinghy Weekend Regatta attracted over 50 sailors. Photo: RMYC/Mark Napier

The Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) recently hosted a Multi-Class Dinghy Weekend Regatta which featured the participation of over 50 sailors from four local clubs – Birżebbuġa SC, Malta Young Sailors Club, Vikings SC and the RMYC.

The single-handed Optimist class had 16 entries in three different categories: novice (for those who are new to the sport and racing), cadets (8 to 11 years) and seniors (12 to 15 years).

The single-handed Laser 4.7 and Radial classes attracted 17 participants while all the entries in the Topper race hailed from the Vikings Sailing Club.

The double-handed Feva class was contested by six boats between the RMYC and Birżebbuġa SC.

There was also a handicap class made up of one RS Vision entry, two Mirror Miracles and an Enterprise… they raced on Portsmouth Yardstick corrected time.

Saturday’s three races were held in strong winds and quite a confused choppy sea, conditions that favoured the heavier sailors.

All three races in every class progressed without too much trouble for assistant race officer Inge Mule Stagno, from Birżebbuġa Sailing Club, and Peter Dimech, from the RMYC.

The same format of competition was applied for the second day of racing by which time there was less wind and the waters had calmed down.

The Optimist fleet were keen to race but their enthusiasm saw two of the beginners get caught in a wrong position and were subsequently disqualified.

The Laser fleet saw some older sailors, including two RMYC committee members, battling it out against youngsters who eventually got the better of them.

The Feva fleet lured some new sailors to the class, including young Victoria Schultheis, recent winner of a gold medal at the World Sailing Championships Optimist class.

Schultheis did well in her first experience in this double-handed class along with the Farrugia Vella brothers from Birżebbuġa SC.

Siblings Andrew and Michela Mifsud, sailing a RS Vision, had the better of their father who sailed the Miracle dinghy in this handicap class.

Dinghy regatta results...

Laser 4.7: 1. Matthew Micallef; 2. Daniele Micallef Valetta,



Laser Radial: 1. Karl Miggiani; 2. Zach Zammit; 3. Maya Podesta.



Optimist: Cadets – 1. Richard Schultheis; 2. Daniel Ciantar; 3. Dimitris Pipi Vertsonis.



Optimist: Seniors – 1. Saul Vassallo; 2. Patrice Pace; 3. Luke Rausi.



Optimist: Novice – 1. Kain Gauci; 2. Shaun Aquilina; 3. Cleavon Borg.



RS Fevas: 1. Kane Seychell/Harry Parnis England; 2. Neil Farrugia Vella/Craig Farrugia Vella; 3. Megan Ferry/Emilie Gregory.



Handicap Class: 1. (RS Vision) Andrew Mifsud/Michela Mifsud; 2. (Miracle) Pierre Mifsud/Andre Fenech



Toppers: Andrea Azzopardi.