Announcements

BORG. On September 15, ALEXANDER LAWRENCE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 81. Alex was a much loved brother, uncle, friend and teacher. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted sister Mary Bennie, his brother Emmanuel, his niece Giselle Bennie, his niece Mary Jane Bennie-Bowles, her husband Kristian Bowles and their children Adam, Mary and Isla, his niece Mary Grace Rielly, her husband Tony Rielly and daughter Ella, his nephew Joseph Daddie, his sister-in-law Margaret and niece Emer, other relatives, friends and former students who will miss him in Żabbar and across Malta, England, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Alex achieved many great things in his life and will be remembered by all that were touched by him. Of particular note, he introduced sign language for the hearing impaired in Malta and the Mass will be signed as well as spoken. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 24, for Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. He is greatly loved and shall be missed very much. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On September 17, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, JONATHAN, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Yolande, née Coleiro, his beloved daughter Millie, his mother Carrie, his sisters Edith Hili and Cynthia de Giorgio, his nephew and nieces, his in-laws Marianne and Anthony Coleiro, Vanessa, Celia and Paul Mifsud and Beppe Hili, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Tuesday, September 20 for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, keep him in Your warm embrace.

SCIRIHA. On Sunday, September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude, PIO, retired headmaster, residing at Msida, aged 92, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully to meet the most blessed Trinity and join his wife Carmen, née De Marco. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his children Joseph, Pierre, Mario, Lydia, Simone and Germaine, his grandchildren Francis, Sean, Francesco-Pio, Carmen and Peter, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30am for St Joseph’s parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. The family would like to thank the hospital chaplain who administered the last rites and gave solace to our father and to us. The family also thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Emergency Department for their professionalism and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – VICTOR. Cherished memories of a beloved husband and father. Never forgotten by his wife Marguerite, his sons Damian, Martin and Andrew and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG COSTANZI – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. His family.

CASSOLA – ETHEL J. On the 11th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

BOV stamp club

The Bank of Valletta philately club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 6.15pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information please call 79315509.