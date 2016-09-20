Advert
Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 13:53

Thailand's giant lizards a menace in capital's park

Thai officials are rounding up Bangkok's water monitor lizards, which they say are hurting fish and plant life in the capital's famed Lumpini Park.

See video above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Guggenheim offers visitors a solid gold...

  2. The dancing traffic warden of South Africa

  3. Thailand's giant lizards a menace in...

  4. School buys PC software to teach its...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed