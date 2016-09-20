Youth Council wants immediate lowering of voting age

Youths shouldn't wait until 2024 to be given the right to vote in all elections, the National Youth Council said today.

It was reacting to proposals made in the draft National Children's Policy, issued yesterday.

The council said voting rights for 16 year olds should be extended to all elections, not just those for local councils Furthermore, the education system includes civic education.

"If at 16 years of age a person can work and contribute NI and is mature enough to vote in local council elections, there is no need to wait until 2024 for full voting rights to be granted. We call on both the government and the opposition to extend voting rights for youths before the general election of 2018," the council said.