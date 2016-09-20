Advert
Worker hospitalised after construction site fall

A worker was rushed to hospital this morning after falling from a height of one storey at a construction site in Żebbuġ, police have confirmed. 

The accident happened in the area of Triq Frans Sammut. No information about the victim or their medical condition was available at the time of writing. 

In a separate announcement, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said that its offices would be closed on Monday September 26 as its staff undergo training. Emergencies should be reported to the the authority on 9949 6786, the OHSA said. 

