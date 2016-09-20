Use public transport this Thursday - or carpool to Valletta
Access to the Valletta CVA zone will be restricted between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, it being World Car Free Day.
Instead, the Valletta council and Transport Malta will implement and promote carpooling within the city.
Only cars with two or more passengers and the driver will be allowed to access the CVA zone on the day, and only cars with three or more passengers and the driver will be allowed to park in the area of the House of Four Winds.
Restrictions do not apply to Valletta residents.
The Valletta Ferry Service will operate at reduced fares during the event.
