Sliema-Gzira bus lane 'suspended,' councillor says

Transport Malta has informed Sliema Council that the bus lane at The Strand in Sliema has been suspended, councillor Michael Briguglio said this morning.

He said that yesterday, Transport Malta CEO James Piscopo replied to Sliema Local Council's queries on amber traffic lights at The Strand, in view of its concern on lack of safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mr Piscopo said that the Traffic Management Committee would be debating the traffic lights case in its next session.

He also confirmed that the bus lane at the Strand is suspended, he said.

Transport Malta has been taking measures to ease the flow of traffic in view of road closures because of the Tal-Qroqq junction works. It has so far not commented on the bus lane.

Reports that the bus lane is being closed drew a sharp reaction from the Bicycle Advocacy Group.

"During National Bicycle Counts we noted that the bus lane helped move 33% more cyclist of the Strand promenade that cyclists going in the opposite direction in this vital bicycle commuting route, so it contributed to both cyclist and pedestrian safety," the groups said.

"Its not really clear how the authorities will achieve the same levels of rider safety."

It urged riders to stay well out of the car door zone and for car drivers to be on the lookout for cyclists in the left hand lane and to give them adequate space when passing.'