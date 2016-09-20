Advert
Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 15:54

Replicas of Independence Day newspapers with tomorrow's Times of Malta

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

As Malta prepares to celebrate 52 years of independence, the Times of Malta is offering its readers the chance to relive the events of that historic day in newspaper form. 

A complete replica of both the first and second September 21, 1964 editions of the Times of Malta will be distributed for free with tomorrow's newspaper. 

Readers will be able to read reporters' first-hand accounts of the day, as a crowd of 100,000 watched the Union Jack come down and the Maltese flag hoisted in its stead.

On other pages, a military correspondent writes about the soldiers of Malta, a spokesman for the Malta Polio Fund describes the charity's initiatives and a classified advert offers a furnished three-bedroom villa in Żurrieq for £3,500. 

The Times of Malta is available at your local newsagent.

