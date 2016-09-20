Police union gives commissioner 10 days to fix fund contribution problems

The Malta Police Union has given police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar until the end of the month to fix an anomaly which meant its members paid two contributions more into a general fund than other police officials.

In a letter sent to the commissioner yesterday, the MPA said that it would be instructing its members to skip the next two general fund contributions unless the commissioner addressed the issue immediately.

Union officials say that while their members have regularly paid contributions into the fund, other members of the corps skipped two contributions but nevertheless benefited from it.

"Those who didn't pay were nevertheless invited to receptions, and their children still receiving presents," the MPA complained.

MPA President Malcolm Bondin said he had been promised a meeting by the police commissioner in the near future.