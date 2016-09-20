Muscat meets UK PM Theresa May - says Brexit deal has to be fair but inferior to EU membership
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has met new UK Prime Minister Theresa May in New York, where they are attending the UN General Assembly.
The government said the two leaders discussed Brexit and the way forward for the UK, especially since Malta holds the EU presidency in the first six months of next year when the Brexit talks are expected to kick off.
Dr Muscat said Malta wanted a fair deal for the EU and the UK, but one could not have an agreement which was more favourable than actual membership of the EU.
"Any agreement needs to be clearly inferior to EU membership," Dr Muscat said.
