MTA UK office wins prestigious travel industry award

The Malta Tourism Authority’s London office has won the Travel Trade Gazette Award for the Tourist Board of the year.

The award is regarded as the most prestigious in the UK travel industry and the most difficult to win. The TTG Awards are an annual event held each year in London by Travel Trade Gazette, the UK’s leading trade weekly and oldest travel industry publication in the world.

Reaching the final is subject to a vote by thousands of UK travel agents, with the winner then selected by a judging panel of around 40 industry leaders. Malta won the award against fellow finalists, Queensland, Abu Dhabi and Barbados.

It was announced the winner having developed very strong relationships with the UK travel industry and for implementing an impressive marketing strategy to promote Malta as an ideal all-year-round short haul destination, to a diverse audience range.

MTA’s London Office was also one of the finalists in the inaugural LGBT-Friendly Travel Company of the Year category. MTA was the only Tourism Authority named amid other finalists including Virgin Holidays, Kuoni and Celebrity Cruises, the eventual winner.