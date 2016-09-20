Advert
Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 08:05

Motorcylist critically injured in Hal Far Road crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Hal Far Road, Birzebbuga, this morning.

The accident, at 6am, involved an Opel Tigra driven by a 21-year-old man from Birzebbuġa and a Honda motorcycle driven by a 47-year-old man from Żurrieq. 

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

