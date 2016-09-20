Motorcylist critically injured in Hal Far Road crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Hal Far Road, Birzebbuga, this morning.
The accident, at 6am, involved an Opel Tigra driven by a 21-year-old man from Birzebbuġa and a Honda motorcycle driven by a 47-year-old man from Żurrieq.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
