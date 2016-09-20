Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Manoel Island developers may be in breach of Mepa permit conditions that say that access to the foreshore must be available throughout the construction and operational process.

l-orizzont says the counting of votes in the European Parliament elections in three years' time will be computerised.

In-Nazzjon highlights Simon Busuttil's promise to deliver justice for those who suffer injustices.

The Malta Independent says no acceptance letter has been issued yet for nursing council elected candidates pending an inquiry.